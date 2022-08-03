The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Infrastructure Tasmania, AFL continuing stadium feasibility work as decision date looms

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hobart regatta grounds are not only site under consideration for a new stadium, as decision day approaches for Tasmania's AFL bid.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff still expects to know by the end of this month whether Tasmania will be granted the AFL's 19th license as work continues to identify the best site for a stadium in Hobart.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.