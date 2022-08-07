The Examiner
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A properly engineered response to Tamar lacking

Updated August 7 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:00am
'Tamar Lake': Properly engineered response to river lacking

GREGORY Speck's critique of the Tamar Lake proposal is largely correct, it will kill off every saltwater species in the lower estuary, some of which make it up to the city on spring tides.

