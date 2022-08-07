'Tamar Lake': Properly engineered response to river lacking

GREGORY Speck's critique of the Tamar Lake proposal is largely correct, it will kill off every saltwater species in the lower estuary, some of which make it up to the city on spring tides.
It should improve the siltation and appearance of the river, but I mean that in a Stepford Wives kind of way, that is, perform a lobotomy, then do botox, say a boob job, and add some lippy so it all looks nice.
Advertisement
We could call it Stepford Lake.
In addition, and it is very basic, we know science tells us that the barrage will also reduce the tidal flushing at Bell Bay by some 98 per cent (Going on the Foster and BMTWBM reports), causing the port to silt up with locally created mud and/or sand from Bass Strait.
But that's OK, Tasports can pay for that massive and perpetual dredging, Comalco, Temco et al can kick in (will have to actually, through port charges).
That said, parties like Errol Stewart who have contributed so much to the development of the waterfront precinct must be just tearing their hair out at the decade of dithering, of starting then stopping dredging/raking/prop washing, which achieves the same result as a large rain event but is somehow an eco crime.
Tamar Lake is the nuclear option to solve the mud problem and, like that weapon, it is the collateral damage that is the far larger issue.
What is infuriating is the eco snouts sniffing at the potential trough of funds who seem more interested in the smallest morsel of funding action rather than working to set out a planned, properly scaled and engineered response to the problem.
Pollies, in my opinion you are being had.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.