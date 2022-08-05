A Northern Tasmanian man who tested positive for COVID-19 moments before cardiac surgery was forced to postpone the key procedure.
55-year-old Dudley Quillerat was admitted to hospital after he suffered a heart attack and was about to undertake an angiogram. That was until he tested positive for COVID in the LGH, despite returning a number of negative RAT tests.
Advertisement
Mr Quillerat was discharged from the LGH on July 19, just as he was about to go in for a procedure
"They got me prepared and everything and took me down to the surgery ready to do me, and they said, 'Nah, you've got covid, you're going home'," he said.
"I thought well, I'm already in the theatre, why can't you just do it? I don't know if I got it in there or if I already had it.
"I still have a dead ache in my chest, if I walk 50 metres I am buggered. I can't really do much at all, I am absolutely knackered. You got no energy, you got no nothing."
Mr Quillerat said he was rebooked in to see the LGH for an appointment the following Friday but was concerned by the delayed procedure, particularly given the existing surgery waitlist issues facing the state.
"The thing is, what happens if I do have another heart attack? When you die, you die, but when there is no reason for it, you're like, am I going to wake up tomorrow?" he said.
According to Tasmania's Health Department, patients who have their surgeries postponed after testing positive for COVID are assessed on a case-by-case basis and have their treatment rearranged in line with clinical protocols and the patient's clinical need.
What happens if I do have another heart attack?- Dudley Quillerat
Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks, said patient safety was the number one priority for all public hospitals, with all decisions taken in the interests of mitigating any risks to patients, staff, and the community.
"If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, the decision on whether to proceed with surgery or other medical procedures is clinically-led and informed by numerous factors, including the severity of the patient's symptoms, urgency of the procedure and the level of clinical risk involved.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said that if a patient is suspected to have COVID, or tests positive to COVID while admitted to hospital, they will be managed in line with the hospital's infection control management plan.
"This may include quarantining COVID-positive patients away from non-COVID patients on designated wards where necessary," she said.
At the end of June 2022, the number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list at the LGH had reduced from 4450 to 4090 compared to the same time the previous year - a reduction of eight per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.