Cheeky thief faces jail

A Launceston woman who tucked a stolen Doctor's iPhone between her buttocks could face 38 weeks jail if her drug treatment order is cancelled.
Trisha Louise Wickham, 42, received the drug treatment order, a possible alternative to jail, in May.
However, Tasmania Police prosecutor Kelly Brown said that Wickham had disengaged from the order.
The court heard that Wickham had been in custody since July 2.
"CMD (court mandated drug diversion) have made an application to cancel and Tasmania Police concur with that," Ms Brown said.
'Right from the start she was able to abide by the conditions," she said.
"We were concerned from day one."
Magistrate Sharon Cure adjourned the cancellation application until August 6 because Ms Wickham's defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran was not present.
"You're facing a cancellation," she said.
The court heard that Wickham had not reoffended since the order was made.
At the sentencing hearing the court heard that police used a Find My iPhone app to locate the stolen phone hidden in the defendant's buttocks.
Police prosecutor Alexander Pemberton read the facts on a raft of offences committed by Wickham, 42, from July 2021 to January 2022.
He said Wickham had attended the family medical centre at Kings Meadows and asked a general practitioner for a prescription for Valium.
"The GP refused and went out to consult a partner at the practice," Mr Pemberton said.
"While the complainant was outside the surgery she observed the defendant exit with an iPhone and a wallet and cards were stolen to a value of $1850.
"Police located the defendant nearby in Hobart Road and used the Find My iPhone application and found the iPhone secreted in her buttocks." Other offences included a number of shoplifting offences.
Mr Pemberton said on July 29 she failed to comply with the direction of an officer when she refused to leave an Invermay unit that she was smashing up.
The same month police intercepted a taxi in which Wickham was travelling and found a number of articles of mail that did not belong to her. It comprised a count of possession of stolen property.
On November 15, Wickham went to Harris Scarfe and selected an air fryer worth $50.99 and a mattress protector worth $37.99.
Unfortunately, she did not have funds to pay and a staff member tried to grab the items and a struggle broke out.
"The defendant punched the staff member in the arm and hit her phone out of her hand," Mr Pemberton said.
The staff member was also punched in the face causing slight redness.
Wickham resisted police when they arrived and abused them and failed to state her name and address.
On November 19, Wickham ripped the shirt off a former partner and punched him in the nose during a fight in the Quadrant Mall.
She was finally remanded in custody on January 18, 2022 when she was found hiding under a bed in a Wellington Street unit.
The court heard the offences which also included driving and drug offences breached a three month suspended sentence she received in 2020 for similar crimes.
Magistrate Simon Brown sentenced Wickham to a drug treatment order which enables her to dodge 38 weeks' jail for the crime spree as long as she complies with the terms of the order.
"You have a poor and extensive record for dishonesty offences," Mr Brown said.
He fined her $500 for the series of street offences and disqualified her from driving for six months.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
