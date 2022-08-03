The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Trisha Louise Wickham had not engaged with a drug treatment order which kept her out of jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:35am, first published August 3 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheeky thief faces jail

A Launceston woman who tucked a stolen Doctor's iPhone between her buttocks could face 38 weeks jail if her drug treatment order is cancelled.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.