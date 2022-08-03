A minerals explorer targeting Tasmania's West Coast and North-East has scored three exploration grants from the state government.
Stellar Resources Limited has been working for years towards potential tin mining at its Heemskirk Project, near Zeehan.
It is also looking for gold in the North-East - aiming to capitalise on deposits linked to the famed Victorian goldfields - and has other interests in the region.
The company was recently awarded grants under the seventh round of the government's Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative to help fund:
The two North-East projects are near the old Great Pyramid Tin Mine which operated from 1928-36.
Stellar told the ASX the remaining Great Pyramid deposit showed the district's potential.
The company said it was pleased to have been awarded three of the 17 grants in the government's latest funding round.
"EDGI is an important initiative of the Tasmanian government designed to encourage exploration in the state," Stellar said.
"It represents an acknowledgment by the Tasmanian government that mining is an important sector and underpins the mining friendly credentials of Tasmania."
Executive director Gary Fietz said: "We are very pleased that the Tasmanian government has shown its support for co-funding of drilling costs for our Severn South geophysical target hole ZS152 under way at Stellar's flagship Heemskirk Tin Project and for our planned drilling next year of advanced tin and base metals targets on our other projects within (exploration licence) EL19/2020 in North-East Tasmania."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
