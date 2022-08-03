The Examiner
Editorial | August 4 2022

Updated August 4 2022 - 2:23am, first published August 3 2022 - 5:03am
It isn't the money that's trickling down

The term "trickle-down economics" has fallen out of favour in recent years. The many detractors of the model point to wealth hoarding and the growing gap between rich and poor as evidence against the idea. A similar phenomenon which appears harder to dismiss is "trickle-down economic problems", which the state has been suffering under substantially in recent weeks.

