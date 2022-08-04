Rural and regional communities are pleading for childcare centres due to shortages

Critical childcare shortages across rural and regional Tasmania are forcing communities to seek their own solutions, including councils pleading with government for state-run centres.
Early Childhood Australia state president Ros Cornish said innovative solutions were needed.
Advertisement
"Establishing child care services in rural and remote areas is problematic because of the financial viability. If it's not sustainable then noone is going to do it," she said.
"So we have to look at different models of service provision, and what each community needs."
Ms Cornish said in some communities childcare needs peaked and dropped, for example during peak tourism months or shearing and cropping periods.
She said a mobile childcare service would be costly and might work for some, but the health, safety and wellbeing of children was paramount, as was access to a quality early learning service.
"You cannot compromise in any way, shape or form. It would take collaboration and working in partnership with many agencies to make it happen. A shared commitment between local, state and federal governments."
Seven councils in Tasmania continue to offer childcare services, including the Central Coast Council, Waratah-Wynyard and Northern Midlands councils.
An Education Department spokesperson said councils have historically stopped the provision of education "because they have determined that it is not their core business".
Despite this some are stepping up to help.
West Coast Council mayor Shane Pitt recently pleaded with Education Minister Roger Jaensch to trial a state-run childcare service in his region, stating the education department "could and should provide childcare services in remote areas".
He said the trial could run from school sites and include before and after school care, and a school holiday service.
"In our view the Department of Education, with its skills, staff and infrastructure is ideally placed to provide childcare options in remote areas. Any investment or cost to the department would be more than offset by the immense economic and social benefits of this program," Mr Pitt said.
"Ideally this trial would be run from all West Coast Department of Education sites and be rigorously assessed to determine its benefits to the community and economy. I envisage it could be run by the Department directly or in partnership with another provider."
Advertisement
Australian Childcare Alliance vice president Nesha Hutchinson said a decade-long workforce shortage, exacerbated by COVID, was acute in regions.
She said solutions were on a case by case, community and centre basis.
"We are doing everything we can to highlight to government that if people can't access childcare then they can't access jobs, and also, if you don't have staff then you can't open doors."
Mooted solutions include older people working in childcare without it affecting pension income tests, fast-tracking visas for international migrants with qualifications or re-considering opening hours for fewer hours or fewer days.
One North West childcare service, Coastal Family Day Care, is moving into long day care services.
CFDC program manager Nicole Walters said long waitlists had prompted the service's decision to open long day care for three to five year olds in Burnie.
Advertisement
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said he is planning to meet with the West Coast mayor to discuss the childcare issue.
"The State Government does not provide Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) services," Mr Jaensch said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.