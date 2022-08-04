Meander Valley has plenty of reason to play well against Evandale on Saturday at Morven Park in NTFAW division one.
Not only will they be looking to lock-in second spot in the penultimate round but they'll also be looking to put in a big performance for one of their best.
Sophie Townsend, who has been playing in the midfield and across half-back this season, is playing her 100th senior career match.
She started playing seniors in 2015 for Devonport. She also played in the national championship series that year for the Woomeras.
She played four years in the Women's State League competition for Launceston, Evandale and North Launceston.
She joined the Sunettes in 2021 and won the best and fairest in her first season. She also played for the NTFAW representative team in June.
Coach Scott Bellinger spoke highly of Townsend's contribution to the club on and off the field.
He said she had great skills on both sides of her body and was good on the inside and outside of contests.
"She's very clean, got good skills, but better than that, she's an amazing human being," he said.
"She's a member of our leadership group. She's so supportive of new players and always involved in what's happening at the club."
This weekend presents as an opportunity for Meander Valley to secure second place as they are six points ahead of third-ranked George Town.
Bellinger anticipates it will be a wet weather clash and feels that suits his group.
The Sunettes focus is to get their game plan locked and loaded for finals.
Meander Valley has been a big improver in 2022 after finishing 10th in last year's competition.
Bellinger said the club's second-year players had come on in leaps and bounds. He's pleased they came back for another season.
"Their improvement with regards to skills and understanding the game with a couple of years under their belt now is one of the major reasons (for team improvement)," he said.
"They've pushed those next level of players who have been around for a while like the Sophie Townsend's.
"They're actually pushing those players that have been in the system longer to continue to improve."
In other matches, Longford hosts South Launceston and George Town welcomes Deloraine at 1pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
