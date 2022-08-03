The best of Tasmania's food, drink and entertainment are booked in as Beerfest organisers prepare for New Years Eve.
Headlining the celebrations are Tassie legends Luca Brasi, with HYPE DJ set Scudda and Ed Coleman closing out the night.
This year will include new and exciting additions to the Northern Tasmania featured food, drink, masterclasses and entertainment program as well as a series of curated satellite events hosted across the Tamar Valley from the 27-30 December with Gin Tasting Trails, sparkling Workshops, degustations, tap takeovers and more.
Organisers James Harding and Stacy File say they are excited for the festivals changes.
"We have been overwhelmed with the positive response as well as the innovation, passion and talent of our local industry." said organisers James Harding and Stacy File.
"2022 will also see the launch of the new "look and feel" of our brand, aligning more closely with the Tasmanian brand values that can effectively promote our festival offering and that of our producers, celebrate all things extraordinary about being Tasmanian and show the rest of the world that the North is the best place to spend New Year's Eve in terms of offering and level of delivery."
Beerfest NYE Festivities kick off at 4pm and visitors and locals alike can indulge in spectacular offerings of diverse and unique premium craft brews, ciders, wines, cocktails complemented by Tassie's decadent local street eats food.
These include single batch, festival exclusives as well as well known, crowd favourites.
Free activities and entertainment continue through the day with live comedy sessions, masterclasses, wine-food pairings and live demonstrations lead by local industry favourites plus the best in local, emerging and iconic live music.
Beerfest 2022 will be held at Royal Park, Launceston and will run from 4pm-12:30am.
For presale tickets visit launceston.beerfestivals.com.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
