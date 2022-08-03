UPDATE 3.45PM: Tasmania Police have confirmed Samantha has been found safe and well.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who was last seen in the Devonport CBD about 11.30am on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said they are seeking public assistance to locate Samantha Ubergang.
"Samantha is around five-foot tall, medium build, with a nose piercing and hair which is shorter on one side with a purple tinge," the spokesperson said.
"She was last seen wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers hoodie, black pants and white sandles."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
