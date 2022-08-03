The Examiner
West Tamar Highway closed after tree falls onto powerlines

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
August 3 2022
West Tamar Highway closed after tree falls on powerlines

A tree has fallen onto powerlines at the Blackwall turn off to Gravelly beach on the West Tamar Highway.

