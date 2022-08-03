West Tamar Highway closed after tree falls on powerlines

A tree has fallen onto powerlines at the Blackwall turn off to Gravelly beach on the West Tamar Highway.
The road is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours while the tree is removed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Advertisement
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania is expected to see damaging winds, and heavy rain throughout this week.
A Bureau spokesperson said the forecasted prolonged period of strong to damaging winds could cause damage to trees and vegetation, as well as to homes and property.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.