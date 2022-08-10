Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car
Advertisement
Built in 2019 to the highest of standards, this beautiful masterpiece offers the ideal combination of space, comfort, versatility and contemporary design.
The luxurious residence consists of three levels. The lower level includes expansive garaging, shed (or home gym), plenty of storage and laundry.
Moving upstairs to the ground floor, you will find an expansive open plan living and dining area, bathed in sunlight and with large sliding doors that provide access to the deck that spans the entire width of the home.
The kitchen is a masterpiece with high quality appliances, stone bench tops, built in electric pop-up bar, soft closing draws, integrated dishwasher and an appealing breakfast bar.
The ground level also features bedroom one and two both with built in robes, sweeping views and a fully equipped bathroom.
An impressive seven metre long heated pool is also a spectacular feature on this level. A large hydraulic lift is also a convenience of the home connecting all five split levels.
The upper level is the perfect sanctuary to retreat for peace and quiet.
This floor boasts the third bedroom and luxurious master suite; both with private balcony access and with a luxurious bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and a separate power room.
Boasting modern convenience with breath-taking views and quality finishes, this impeccable Bridport family home needs to be inspected to be truly appreciated.
Looking for a new home? This handy map of homes that are open for inspection will help your search.
Click on the map below and zoom in on the desired suburb. Simply click on the pin for all the details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.