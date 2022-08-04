Period poverty is a struggle no one wants to have and City of Launceston and Share the Dignity are trying to tackle this with an accessible Dignity Vending Machine.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins advocated for the machine to be installed, saying it was important for people to be able to access sanitary products.
"Some women just simply cannot afford to purchase sanitary products, so we wanted to make sure we have places where people can come without ever having to explain and ensure they had the provision of dignity," she said.
The library was an important location being a trusted place in the community, Launceston Library manager Garry Conroy-Cooper said.
Share the Dignity volunteer Athlene Petterwood said the machine will be refilled with the period packs monthly by Share the Dignity volunteers.
The free period packs which have six tampons and two sanitary pads.
The $10,000 council invested in the machine also ensured the machine was stocked for two years.
The vending machine is located in the library's ground floor accessible public toilet and will be available during the library's opening hours.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
