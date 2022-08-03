The TCL premier league will be a 10-team competition next season, with the Diggers set to re-join.
Last playing in the top-flight roster in 2017-18, the club has been to hell and back according to president Ben Whitchurch.
Advertisement
"Back then the club really struggled and eventually sort of even went broke ... then we hit our 100-year anniversary in 2019," he said.
"Some people started to get back around the club again and we were just breaking even but in the last couple of years, the committee and I have just been working hard trying to make the club a better place to be."
Whitchurch believes off-field upgrades, including a shaded area and soon-to-be new pitch, have contributed to the on-field success, which saw the club take out the A-grade premiership last season.
Captained by Lockie Mitchell, they went through the year undefeated as his brother Bailey scored 403 runs and opening bowlers Tim Crawford and Mitchell Quarrell took 74 wickets between them.
The premiership win was the club's highest level of success.
"It does mean everything, especially to a lot of the older blokes," Whitchurch said.
"They've been pushing for it and they thought we should've been pushing there already but I said 'we're not going until we win an A-grade flag'.
"I thought if we can't win that, what's the point of us going up to premier league but then they went through the whole season undefeated."
As the 103-year-old club joins Hadspen, Longford, Perth, Trevallyn, Evandale Panthers, ACL, George Town, Legana and Bracknell in premier league, they will have a familiar face coaching them.
Tyler Dudman has been re-appointed as coach, having led the club for the past two seasons.
He was initially planning on handing over the reins after last year's premiership win but seeing the club return to premier league inspired him to coach again.
"It was obviously a good win and season, going undefeated," Dudman said
"Going up into premier league is a new challenge, for not only myself coaching the club, but for the boys as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.