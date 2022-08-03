The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Inland waters set for season opening

By Tony Ritchie
August 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inland waters set for season opening

Tasmania's brown trout season is now at hand, with most inland waters set to open this Saturday, August 6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.