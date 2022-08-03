Inland waters set for season opening

Tasmania's brown trout season is now at hand, with most inland waters set to open this Saturday, August 6.
One valued fishery will again be Arthurs Lake, where Hydro Tasmania has advised that the campsites at Jonah Bay and Pumphouse Bay have been closed for maintenance until August, 2023.
Advertisement
Drainage and toilets are to be improved and spaces for short-term visitors added.
Both boat ramps at these two bays will remain open and five other campsites alongside Arthurs will be available. For more information, visit connect.hydro.com.au/arthurs-lake
Many will also be visiting Four Springs Lake, stocks there having been boosted by transfers of 2869 adult browns and 2500 adult rainbows.
Rainbow trout waters will open on October 1. These are Dee Lagoon, Lakes Rowallan and Skinner, Mersey River above Lake Rowallan, upper Mersey Lakes Rainbow Fishery, River Leven above Loongana Road bridge, Weld River North above Harridge Falls and Weld River South above the confluence with the Huon River.
For those who can't wait, Bradys Lake was stocked recently with 1500 domestic rainbow trout, averaging a hefty 1.5 kilograms. Lake Kara and Brushy Lagoon each received 75 similar rainbows.
Meanwhile, King George whiting are still coming from Tamar estuary brine, especially downriver near Kelso. Just upriver, several hardy anglers battling brisk, chilly breezes on Garden Island last Sunday were hoping for flathead and anticipating barracouta drawn by next month's annual whitebait runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.