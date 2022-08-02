Legislative Council members are frustrated by a decision to again prorogue state parliament leading to proceedings across both houses of government to a standstill.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff prorogued parliament to allow a new sitting member for Franklin to be present in the House of Assembly, with parliament to sit again on August 16.
The move followed Liberal MP Jacquie Petrusma's resignation to spend more time with family, with a recount for her seat set to fall on August 15.
If parliament were to proceed without the member for Franklin, the government would have 12 members instead of 13, and a lack of majority.
Murchison Independent MLC Ruth Forrest said the latest prorogue added further delays to Legislative Council Committees and their inquiries, such as the Rural Health Service Inquiry and Road Safety in Tasmania Inquiry.
The Rural Health Service Inquiry began in January 2021 and will now be delayed by at least another two weeks.
"We can't even have a meeting between now and when parliament resumes. It is really inconvenient," Ms Forrest said.
"We have to go back to the house, move a motion to re-establish a commitee, then call a meeting to re-establish an inquiry, take all the evidence back-in again, and reschedule witnesses again," she said.
"It is very frustrating. I understand the reasons behind it, but it is a constant interruption on the scrutiny that is undertaken and on the work of parliament ... it could have been avoided."
Ms Forrest said information received at the beginning of the Rural Health Service Inquiry may now be out of date.
Launceston independent MLC Rosemary Armitage said the Road Safety Inquiry would be delayed but it was important to get a good outcome, and there was no need to rush it through.
"The frustration is that you can't do any parliamentary work when parliament is prorogued...it is a decision of government and there is nothing we can do about it."
