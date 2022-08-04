Saturday's Launceston versus Old Scotch match-up has the makings of a super contest.
The Lady Blues will be keen to bounce back at Windsor Park after losing their first game in years last weekend to Old Launcestonians.
Meanwhile, the third-ranked Thistles would love to claim a big scalp and build confidence for the upcoming finals series.
What's happened in their previous meetings?
The Lady Blues won by 71 points in round three.
It was much closer a month ago when the Thistles got within 20 points at the NTCA Ground.
Old Scotch coach Deb Reynolds said her group always looked forward to playing Launceston.
"They're the benchmark and you always strive to match it with the top team," she said.
"They had their first defeat of the competition (last weekend). So no doubt, they'll come out with a little bit of extra fire in their belly coming into this round.
"But our girls are building momentum, we understand the areas we need to continue to work on.
"If we can get those right, we'll be competitive, whether it comes off this week or leading into the finals."
Reynolds' side will go into the clash in relatively good nick.
They had a few faces return recently and didn't take injuries from their round 16 win against Scottsdale.
April Pitt, Madeleine Pitt and vice-captain Claudia Matteo were among the players back last weekend.
The Thistles didn't let the Magpies score as they marched to a 63-point triumph.
"That was a really big positive for us," Reynolds said.
"The defenders held up really well, we were strong through our midfield.
"And the squeeze of the ground was actually really good. So it was a step in the right direction."
Old Scotch took a while to get going but kicked five goals in the final term.
"We scored particularly well in the last quarter," the coach said.
"But we still need to be better when it comes to converting. So going forward, we've still got some things to work on."
Amy Duggan booted four majors and earned a nod in the best players.
Reynolds praised the forward's long, penetrating kick.
"She offers us something different up forward," she said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
