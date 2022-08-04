Gallery: Thistles defeat Magpies in NTFAW premier round 16

Third-placed Old Scotch returned to the winners' list with a NTFAW premier win against Scottsdale on Saturday.
The Thistles accounted for the Magpies 9.9 (63) to 0.0 (0) at the NTCA Ground.
Amy Duggan kicked four while Zoe Bourne, Raigan Kettle and April Pitt played well.
Keeley Lester, Alex Hall and Georgia Knight were the Magpies' better players.
Old Scotch face ladder-leader Launceston in round 17.
Fifth-ranked Scottsdale takes on second-placed Old Launcestonians at home on Saturday.
OLs defeated Launceston last weekend.
The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler took these snaps at the NTCA Ground.
