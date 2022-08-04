The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gallery: Thistles defeat Magpies in NTFAW premier round 16

August 4 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Third-placed Old Scotch returned to the winners' list with a NTFAW premier win against Scottsdale on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.