The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Homelessness costing Tasmania an exorbitant amount of money

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul Society State President, Mark Gaetani with Jen Butler, MP and St Vincent de Paul Society incoming CEO, Heather Kent at the Homelessness Awareness Breakfast.

The price of homeless has been revealed ahead of national homelessness awareness week and is hoping to provide a sharp focus and unwelcome light on the issue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.