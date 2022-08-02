The price of homeless has been revealed ahead of national homelessness awareness week and is hoping to provide a sharp focus and unwelcome light on the issue.
The St Vincent de Paul Society have estimated that the cost of ignoring homelessness in Tasmania, would likely be over $800,000.
That ball park figure has been calculated based on a 2017 Issues Paper - The Case for Investing in Last-Resort Housing - authored by SGS Economics and Planning in cooperation with the Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute and The University of Melbourne.
The State President for the St Vincent de Paul Society, Mr Mark Gaetani, said Tasmania could learn valuable lessons from the Victorian experience.
"One cannot ignore the significant similarities between Tasmania and Victoria. Tasmania's social attitudes, climate, and economics are very similar and interlinked.
"Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the $41.4m cost of homelessness to the Tasmanian Government each year is proportionate to the $178m cost to the Victorian Government.
Mr Gaetani said that although the St Vincent de Paul Society spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to address the issue, Tasmania was nowhere near close to fixing the problem of homelessness.
"Tent cities are popping up in our metropolitan areas. Homeless people are literally dying on our streets, yet the issue of homelessness prevails. In June 2019, Hobart City Council hosted a forum to address homelessness. Three years later, nothing has changed," he said.
Mr Gaetani said the issue of homelessness could potentially be eliminated in a period of 12 months if the state government were to use the $41m currently absorbed by homelessness programmes, to fix the issue of homelessness.
National Homelessness Awareness Week runs from August 1 - 7, with a number of events planned to build awareness of and offer solutions to the issue of homelessness in Tasmania.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
