Tasmanian Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett has told a Royal Commission hearing that some veterans have to go interstate to receive the care they need.
The first day of hearings on the inquiry into veteran suicides took place in Hobart on Tuesday.
This is the last block of hearings, to run over seven days, before the Royal Commission releases an interim report in two weeks' time.
Mr Barnett told commissioners an RSL survey commissioned in 2019 of more than 400 members showed that 50 per cent of them reported a mental health condition over the prior 12 months.
He said one in five had reported suicide ideation over the same period of time, 8 per cent had developed a suicide plan and 2 per cent had attempted suicide.
Mr Barnett said funding for veterans' mental health care needed to be increased, highlighting that some had to leave the state to get acute care in Victoria.
"They have to be removed from their home environment and go to another place that they're not familiar with," he said.
"I think there's a very strong argument that we can do a lot better in Tasmania when it comes to provision of these services for our veterans."
Mr Barnett said Tasmania had the largest per capita veteran population in the country.
He said homelessness and mental health issues disappropriately affected veterans in the state.
Mr Barnett described transition from service to civil society and other employment as a key issue in Tasmania.
Child and adolescent psychiatrist Helen Milroy at the hearing discussed the impacts defence force service could have on children.
She said children in military families had support from services, care and support that other children otherwise might not receive, however, they were at the mercy of having parents redeployed to other places and frequently moved about.
"When you have feelings of loss of control and that sense of powerlessness, that is more likely to impact on your mental health," Professor Milroy said.
"It's also more likely to influence things like suicidality and self harm."
She said if a parent suffered from bad mental health, depression or suicidality, the child would also carry that burden.
"A child will often think that they're somehow to blame and so they'll take that sort of blame on themselves," Professor Milroy said.
"That will cause their own levels of distress and concern and change their behaviors."
Expert witnesses on suicidality and poor mental health issues for LGBTIQ+ people will appear before the Royal Commission on Wednesday.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
