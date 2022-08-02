The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Royal Commission into veteran suicides starts in Hobart

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
August 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett appeared at the first day of hearings in Hobart on the Royal Commission's inquiry into veteran suicides.

Tasmanian Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett has told a Royal Commission hearing that some veterans have to go interstate to receive the care they need.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.