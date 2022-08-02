Tasmanian consumers may be impacted by egg shortages currently being experienced across Australia but this is less likely due to a steady state supply.
Floods and other extreme weather events are contributing to egg shortages in Australia, leading some supermarkets to put limits on carton sales.
Up to 30 per cent of Tasmania's egg supply arrives from interstate, but larger local producers such as Pure Food Eggs are working hard to maintain the state's egg supply.
Pure Food Eggs chief executive Kate Delaney said its opening of a new free range hen farm at Longford had increased their production capacity by 20 per cent, putting an extra 120,000 eggs into the Tasmanian market every week.
But she said national shortages would continue as the market adjusted to weather challenges and increased tourist numbers after border reopenings.
She added the shortages are more likely to be felt in the food service industry, rather than eggs on consumer shelves.
"We do have a mainland supply into Tasmania, meaning we need the mainland supply to pick up for us not to feel the ramifications," Ms Delaney said.
"But from Pure Food Eggs' perspective, our production levels are moving into a period of historic high, and we are hoping our increase softens some of the challenges in accessing eggs in Tasmania."
Ms Delaney said an influx of tourists into Tasmania eating out at restaurants and other events had contributed to high demand.
"Even our increase in eggs might still be short of the demand that tourism is creating at the moment, but we are responding to that in terms of keeping all of our sheds fully stocked and the chickens happy in our free range yards."
Tamar Valley Pastured Eggs owner Meredith Tiller said the interstate shortages could also be impacted by producers cutting flock numbers when the hospitality sector shut down in the pandemic.
"They don't start laying until they are four months old, so if you are going to get back up to full production, it takes at least 12 months to do that."
Ms Tiller said it was production as usual for their 700-strong flock, and demand for their eggs remained high.
"Some of the commentary has centred on free range production as the singular reason for empty
Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies said there were a number of factors impacting egg numbers on shelves, including many more variables within the more complex free-range production systems, and seasonal weather conditions.
"Egg farmers are usually able to meet demand across the year through planning but COVID disruption has made this difficult. When the lockdowns ended last year, retail egg demand dropped immediately sending a signal to farmers that less eggs were needed," Mr McMonnies said.
" But it has bounced back much quicker than expected and demand for eggs has increased in the last 12 months. Retail volumes are only down slightly on this time last year, which was at an elevated position due to the COVID lockdowns," he said.
"Cafes and restaurants appear to have also bounced back faster than anticipated as diners have made up for lost time."
He said farmers would respond to the current shortages to ensure demand would be met moving forward.
