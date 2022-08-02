State set to cop more severe weather conditions

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned North-West residents to brace for severe weather on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and flooding all touted as possibilities.
Warnings have been issued across southern WA, southern SA, Tasmania, Victoria and southern NSW with two complex weather systems bringing damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous seas.
"A flood watch will be issued for catchments in the north of the state with minor to isolated moderate flooding possible from Wednesday," the BOM said in a statement.
"Strong wind gusts of up to 90 km/h are possible on Wednesday morning, with the slight risk of gusts up to 100 km/h and gusty thunderstorms possible on the north and west coasts on Wednesday.
"Widespread rainfall of 20 to 40mm is expected across northern Tasmania on Wednesday.
The BOM has said it will monitor the situation closely and provide updates and warnings regularly.
People are encouraged to stay updated with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM weather app and follow the advice of emergency services.
