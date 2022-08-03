The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vaccination rates vary across Tasmanian aged care facilities. What do the numbers tell us?

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
August 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No concerns' for aged care vaccinations

Data suggests Tasmania's aged care resident COVID-19 vaccination uptake has been varied, but experts say it doesn't show the full picture.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.