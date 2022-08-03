'No concerns' for aged care vaccinations

Data suggests Tasmania's aged care resident COVID-19 vaccination uptake has been varied, but experts say it doesn't show the full picture.
On Monday the federal department of health and aged care released a map of COVID-19 vaccination rates by residential aged care facility, with data to be updated every Wednesday.
Advertisement
The map showed 80 to 89 per cent of residents in the North East had three vaccine doses, and 60 to 69 per cent of those residents had received a fourth dose.
At Deloraine's Grenoch Home, it indicated 60 to 69 per cent of residents had their three doses, 50 to 59 per cent of whom had received their fourth.
But Aged Care Deloraine chief executive Nadine Ozols said the numbers didn't reflect the on the ground reality.
She said only one of the 44 residents were unvaccinated, with 97.7 per cent of residents having two or more doses, and 77 per cent with three doses or more.
Ms Ozols said numbers didn't reflect vaccine hesitancy, but came down to timing and eligibility.
Aged care residents can receive their fourth dose three months after their initial booster or a Covid infection.
"Generally, we're finding that most residents are willing to actually receive their vaccinations," she said.
Ms Ozols said vaccination outbreaks impacted roll-outs, though Grenoch had only experienced one through June and July.
She said there was also a high turnover of aged care residents, which caused vaccination figures to change continually.
"You've got people entering at all different stages in their vaccination journey," she said.
Ms Ozols said the government had been proactive toward the vaccine roll-out in aged care, providing on site clinics.
"We're all on the same path of promoting vaccination in aged care," she said.
The sentiment was shared by May Shaw Health Centre chief executive Fiona Onslow-Agnew.
The data showed 70 to 79 per cent of residents at May Shaw Aminya had three or more doses, 10 to 19 per cent of whom had four.
Advertisement
Ms Onslow-Agnew said the data had not been entered in time, and was concerned reporting across merged facilities caused data disparities.
"The majority of all of our residents at all sites are vaccinated and all staff are vaccinated except for those with exemptions," she said.
"We don't have any issues with vaccination, we've got no concerns about it, we've only had one or two people who have actively chosen not to get vaccinated."
Ms Onslow-Agnew said with the staffing issues going on in aged care, records were potentially not being kept up to date within the sector.
Aged and Community Care Providers Association interim chief executive Paul Saddler said aged care providers were encouraging vaccination for residents, clients and staff.
Advertisement
"Tasmania has, on average, an older population when compared to other states and territories, and until COVID-19 rates decline in the community we will continue to see outbreaks in residential care and this will result in delays to vaccinations among residents," he said.
Secretary and State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the vaccine rollout was led by the Australian Government, and Tasmania had some of the highest vaccination rates among aged care facility residents in Australia, with 98.4% of residents having had two doses and 94.6% having had a booster dose.
"The Department's Aged Care Emergency Operations Centre works closely with Tasmanian RACFs and the Australian Government on a range of issues related to COVID-19 management in RACFs," she said.
"We will continue to work with these partners and provide support as required, including additional rounds of vaccination as requested."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.