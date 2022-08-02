Tasmania police investigating ATM burglary in George Town

Tasmania Police are investigating a burglary from an ATM at George Town this morning.
About 4.55am police received a report of an alarm activation at a Macquarie Street financial institution.
Police allege two people attempted to gain entry to an ATM.
No money was stolen, however, significant damage was caused to the machine.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Information can be provided anonymously.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
