A development application for a new residential subdivision has been approved by the George Town Council and is expected to contribute $800,000 per year to the area's economy.
The 29-lot subdivision application at 90 Gerzalia Drive, George Town, was submitted by The Hazard Superannuation Fund in October 2021.
The proposal to subdivide the area will happen in two stages. Stage one will see an 11-lot subdivision initially accessing White Street, and stage two will see a 17-lot subdivision of the balance of the property with access to White Street and Gerzalia Drive.
At public question time at George Town Council's ordinary meeting, John Franklin said he did not oppose the subdivision but questioned the safety of pedestrian traffic that would arise from young families residing in the area.
Municipal planner, Justin Simmons, said council looked at subdivisions in accordance with planning schemes, and were looking at whether that particular subdivision proposed, provided those things within that subdivision.
"We also look at whether it provides opportunities to connect those sorts of facilities and infrastructure," Mr Simmon said.
"When it comes to beyond the subdivision, it's in a lot of cases, not necessarily the responsibility of the person that is undertaking subdivision to provide those things or to increase the service levels to existing dwelling streets and things like that,'' he said.
George Town Council General Manager Shane Power said council refers to other bodies when it comes to road safety.
Mr Power said the traffic impact assessment that was commissioned by the applicant, showed existing conditions and forecasted impacts for the roads in terms of further vehicle movements that were likely to occur.
He also said that some traffic management devices such as a roundabout, could possibly be considered for the application.
"What we normally do when we're doing assessments is to take some scientific data and come back and engineer a solution if we perceive that there's a problem," he said.
The motion to approve the DA was moved by council.
Councillor Andrew Michieletto, said the DA complied with the regulations that were set out in regards to subdivisions. "The town is in need for future developments and I am supporting this approval," he said.
Councillor Winston Mason described the proposed new buildings as "incredible". Cr Mason went on to say that the rule of thumb said that once families had moved into the buildings, they would contribute about $800,000 a year to the George Town economy.
"That in itself will create more employment, and shows a lot of faith in these builders and a lot of faith in moving to our community," Cr Mason said.
Deputy Mayor Tim Harris said he was fully in support of the DA because it utilised land that was often trespassed on by vehicles and motorbikes.
"It will help alleviate the storm water problem which is endemic to the area by actually having stormwater pipes rather than laying in the surface of the ground," Cr Harris said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
