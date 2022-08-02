Police are investigating a burglary from an ATM at George Town.
Around 5am police received a report of an alarm activation at the business and found damage to the premises.
Advertisement
Police allege two people attempted to gain entry to an ATM.
Although no money was stolen significant damage was caused to the machine.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000. Information can be provided anonymously.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.