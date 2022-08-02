The Examiner
Tasmania's COVID death toll continues to climb after Northern man dies

By Grayson Genders
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:56am, first published 3:09am
State's COVID death toll reaches 142

Tasmania's COVID death toll continues to climb after a Northern man in his 80s died.

