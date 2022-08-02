State's COVID death toll reaches 142

Tasmania's COVID death toll continues to climb after a Northern man in his 80s died.
Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed in a statement on Tuesday the number of deaths for the state stands at 142, with Tasmania recording 944 new cases.
"I can confirm a man in his 80s has passed away in the North of the state. I extend my sincere condolences to the man's families, friends, and loved ones," Mr Rockliff said.
Tasmania's hospitals also continue to deal with an increased workload, treating 38 people expressly admitted for COVID, with nine patients in intensive care.
Public Health advises the public to wear masks in indoor settings, on public transport, and in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained to reduce the risk of transmission.
There are 5676 active cases, with more than 225,000 Tasmanians having remitted from the disease.
