The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian artist offers masterclass at Royal Park Art Gallery

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASTERCLASS: Tasmanian Artist Tony Smibert with his works QVMAG Royal Park. Picture: Paul Scambler

In one of the only places worldwide, Tasmanian artist Tony Smibert will give a masterclass on the art of watercolour at Royal Park Art Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.