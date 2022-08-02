In one of the only places worldwide, Tasmanian artist Tony Smibert will give a masterclass on the art of watercolour at Royal Park Art Gallery.
Mr Smibert is a student of J M W Turner, an 18th century master of watercolour, and with the knowledge and practical skills Mr Smibert has gathered over the decades, he will give three classes in September.
The classes work individually or complement each other should a person want to participate in all three.
Mr Smibert said there was no other place in the world currently teaching these skills as demonstrated by J M W Turner.
"What I've tried to do is to create the sort of course I wish I'd had access to myself, not one where you go along week after week after week, but you get an intensive instruction really heavily structured," he said.
"You can then take all that you've done over the weekend or the six days if you do the whole thing, and work work from the exercises."
General manager of Creative Arts and Cultural Services Shane Fitzgerald said the class was a coup for Tasmanians.
"To have a hands-on and immersive learning experience such as this delivered by an internationally recognised artist is a brilliant opportunity for Northern Tasmanians," he said.
Mr Smibert explained the beauty of watercolour as a painting medium.
"When you're working in watercolour is a little bit like swimming in the ocean," he said.
"You might just be working with a small amount of water but you're touching the whole universe."
He said watercolour was always "surprising."
"It does wonderful things that you don't expect," Mr Smibert said.
Ticket sales for the Tony Smibert masterclass series are now available online via QVMAG website, qvmag.tas.gov.au/Events
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
