The eldest daughter of a woman who lost her home in a fire on Monday afternoon has said her mother and sisters lost everything "but the clothes on their backs".
Multiple triple zero calls were made on Monday afternoon in relation to the fire on Foster Street, Railton, but the house was "well alight" by the time Tasmania Fire Service crews from Sheffield and Railton arrived.
The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, but the house was destroyed along with the majority of the contents.
The fire investigation was unable to determine a cause, but is not suspicious, and a TFS spokesperson said about $500,000 worth of damage had been caused by the fire.
The house was home to Selina Woodiwiss and her daughters Ivy and Pearl Morris, who were on their way to see the new Elvis film in the cinema when they got the call about the fire.
Ms Moodiwiss's eldest daughter Ruby Morris, who lives in Hobart, said her family was "saved by the king."
"They received the call 25 minutes after leaving the house that their entire home had been demolished by the fire, leaving them with just the clothes on their backs," Ms Morris said.
"Due to unfortunate circumstances my mother's home was not insured. This means that everything moving forward will be at the cost of Selina to find a new house, demolish the remnants of their old home along with replacing all their household and personal items.
"As you can imagine on top of the emotional devastation of losing all irreplaceable items the addition of financial distress is upon them to rebuild their lives."
Ms Morris was at KMart in Hobart on Tuesday morning stocking up on items for her mother and sisters, before leaving for Railton.
She has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her family, and said "any amount would be so greatly appreciated" to help her family during this crisis.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
