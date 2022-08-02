The Examiner
Siggy Carr the constant in racing year dominated by the girls

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated August 2 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
STARS: Anonymous Source wins at Elwick on Sunday for two of the stars of 2021-22 jockey Chelsea Baker and trainer Siggy Carr. Picture: Peter Staples
Sunday night's Four & Five-Year-Old Classic winner Kadar may be sent to Sydney to race.
Just Posh is favourite for the first heat of the state sprint championship at Mowbray on Thursday night.

The influence of young female apprentices on Tasmanian racing reached a new level last season, with four finishing in the top 10 on the jockeys' premiership.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

