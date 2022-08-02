Advertisement
The influence of young female apprentices on Tasmanian racing reached a new level last season, with four finishing in the top 10 on the jockeys' premiership.
Codi Jordan rode 61 winners, Erica Byrne Burke 46, Taylor Johnstone 33 and Chelsea Baker 29.
In round figures, the four female 'young guns' won almost a third of all the races conducted on mainland Tasmania.
And, that figure will probably go even higher in future seasons, as most of the apprentices coming through the system are also female.
The one constant in a season dominated by the girls and mainly 'new kids on the block' has been senior rider Siggy Carr, about to complete her 10th year as a jockey.
Carr finished runner-up on the jockeys' table with 54 wins and seventh on the trainers' table with 22 wins.
Along the way, she brought up her 500th win in the saddle (now up to 511).
Carr, 34, was a relatively late starter. She didn't have her first race ride until December 2012.
She has been remarkably consistent ever since. Her winning tallies each season have been 47, 47, 54, 64, 52, 56, 58, 40, 39 and now 54.
Of those wins, 62 were during a stint in South Australia and included 31 on city tracks.
She has also ridden six winners in Victoria including two on city tracks.
Carr has listed three 2021-22 season highlights - wins on The Inevitable in the Conquering Stakes, Super Swoop in the Longford Cup and her own stable runner Full Knots Ahead in the Brighton Cup.
Tasracing has identified six open-class races that will benefit from an increase in prizemoney following the cut to the 2023 Easter Cup stake.
As reported in June, Tasracing and the Launceston Pacing Club agreed to reduce the Easter Cup from $100,000 to $75,000.
Some of the savings will go towards lifting the Tassie Golden Apple from $30,000 to $50,000.
Six other races will also benefit, starting with the Open Discretionary at Mowbray on Sunday which goes from $9900 to $15,000.
Also rising to $15,000 will be the Show Cup on October 2, Launceston Discretionary on February 12, Launceston Mile on May 14, Free-For-All on June 25 and Golden Mile on July 9.
LPC chairman Chester Bullock said the club supported the Easter Cup cut on the understanding the money saved would go towards free-for-all class races.
"I'd like to see us get to the stage where we could have a free-for-all race worth $15,000 to $17,000 every fortnight," he said.
"That would encourage trainers not to send our good horses away."
Kadar, an upset winner of the Four & Five-Year-Old Classic at Mowbray on Sunday night, may soon find himself in New South Wales.
Trainer-driver Todd Rattray told the Tasracing web site that the five-year-old would become increasingly hard to place in Tasmania now his national rating had risen to 85.
And, to make it more difficult, he is not a good standing-start horse.
Sending the gelding to his brother James in Sydney was an option to be considered.
Rattray has always had a good opinion of Kadar who has won 11 of his 45 starts and almost $90,000.
"He's a nice horse if I can get him right," the trainer said earlier this prep. "He can run some good times at home."
Rattray eased Kadar from his wide draw on Sunday night and he was one-out and three-back at the bell before starting a three-wide run at the 600m.
He ran home gamely to score a narrow win over Major Lester, who flashed home after being held up, and long odds-on favourite Montana Storm.
Craig Newitt will renew his Tasmanian connections with two rides on local horses in Victoria this week.
Newitt will ride Bond Street Beau for Scott Brunton at Geelong on Wednesday and Ubriaco for Glenn Stevenson at Ballarat on Friday.
Bond Street Beau, who hasn't started for almost six months, is an $8 chance in the TAB fixed-odds market.
Although still a maiden, the gelding ran third to Alpine Wolf and Turk Warrior in the Tasmanian Guineas and fifth to The Nephew in the Tasmanian Derby.
Ubriaco will be coming off an impressive last-start win in benchmark 68 company st Spreyton.
He is in a heat of the Synthetic Middle Distance Series which has a $50,000 final a fortnight later.
Tasmanian-trained Fivefingerdiscount has been entered for two races at Flemington on Saturday including the $130,000 Jockeys Celebration Day Sprint.
Some quality greyhounds will contest the two heats of the State National Sprint Championship at Mowbray on Thursday night.
The Patrick Ryan-trained Just Posh heads the betting on the first heat with good chances also given to Don't Start Now from the Len Howard kennel and David Crosswell's runner Classy Lady.
In the second heat, bookmakers haven't been able to split Blake Pursell's in-form McInerney and Wynburn Ruby who won last week's Shane Yates Cup for Ben Englund.
Crosswell also has another key chance in Quick Joey Small.
The $10,620 sprint final is on Thursday week along with the one-off $11,620 distance final.
Winners qualify for the $75,000-to-the-winner national finals at Wentworth Park on August 27.
Markets -
HEAT 1: 2.25 Just Posh; 3.50 Don't Start Now; 5.00 Classy Lady; 10.00 Buckle Up Hazel; 12.00 Buckle Up Logan; 21.00 Fox Watch Nights, Highland Fame, Buckle Up Elise.
HEAT 2: 2.15 McInerney, Wynburn Ruby; 5.50 Quick Joey Small; 11.00 Vintage Fame; 12.00 Buckle Up Aria; 51.00 Buckle Up Bahati; 101.00 Buckle Up Avery.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
