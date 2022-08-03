The City of Launceston council's Homelessness Advisory Group has now officially selected its community representatives, a key part of the group in an effort to support people living homeless as well as advocating with other levels of government.
Stephen Avery, a street Chaplin and counsellor, was selected to be on the group.
Mr Avery will sit alongside five other community representatives, two Launceston councillors as well as representatives from services.
Mr Avery had already been using his experiences with people living homeless with the previous response group, he said he will continue to do what he had been doing, providing a conduit for the voice of those living this experience.
"I'm only there to represent the voice of the homeless," he said.
"I don't bring anything, even though I'm a professional counsellor, and work with the homeless for quite a while now, I'm still not homeless.
"And if someone hasn't told me, 'this is what I want to say or this is how I want to be presented or the thoughts presented', then I don't bring that to these meetings."
As someone who has sat and listened to the homeless community, Mr Avery said there are a lot of assumptions about what supports are needed.
Mr Avery said sometimes it's as simple as organising a sit down between someone experiencing difficulties and the right people.
He said he had organised a chat between council workers and four people living homeless and in an hour, they had been able to discuss what would be beneficial for the Launceston homelessness community.
Mr Avery said the council workers said they had never just sat down and had a constructive two way conversation, even when council was being bombarded about the homeless.
"All I did was just invite two players to get together... that is what I'm bringing to the committee," he said.
Mr Avery said it's important to him as a Chaplin to listen to people and not judge.
"For me Jesus is the model as he walked among the street people and he would just accept them for who they are right now and where they are in life not expecting them to change, not expecting to feel an obligation to change," he said.
"Our homeless community feel that expectation of society everyday, when majority of the cases they are in this situation due to trauma, life trauma.
"We're really only one or two traumas away from being homeless ourselves, any of us."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
