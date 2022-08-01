The Examiner
BOM predict Tasmanian cold front

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
August 1 2022
Roberta Beattie and her dog Ruby go for a walk before the rain comes, at Royal Park, Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

Tasmania is set to be affected by a powerful cold front, damaging winds, and heavy rain throughout this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

