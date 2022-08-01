Tasmania is set to be affected by a powerful cold front, damaging winds, and heavy rain throughout this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
A BOM spokesperson said the forecasted prolonged period of strong to damaging winds could cause damage to trees and vegetation, as well as to homes and property.
"A Flood Watch may be issued for parts of north-east Victoria, northern Tasmania and south-east NSW for potential flooding," they said.
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
