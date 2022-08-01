With Monday marking the beginning of National Homelessness Week, housing minister Guy Barnett met with the team at Launceston's City Mission to discuss how to tackle the ongoing issue facing many Tasmanians.
Chief executive of City Mission Stephen Brown said that it was evident for people living in Launceston that homelessness was a growing concern.
"Many Tasmanians, especially for the people in Launceston, can see it has become more visible as there is an increase in people and we have seen that around the parks and our major streets," he said.
"It makes everyone who sees it grateful that they have a safe place to sleep and puts it in the forefront of peoples minds that it is an issues that is not going anywhere.
"We are very happy to be running Safe Spaces Launceston here, just to assist with people that might otherwise be sleeping homeless."
Safe Spaces Launceston is a dedicated 24/7 facility for those sleeping rough. They offer a 16-bed facility and are open to the public during weekdays with services such as food, internet, phones, social interactions and support.
Mr Brown highlighted the fact that a lot of those sleeping on the streets were a younger demographic.
"We take people for our safe space services over the age of 18, but there are other services in place for those in the teen years," he said.
"A lot of things can factor into homelessness including family violence, family breakdowns, loss of job, higher cost of living. There are a lot of complex reasons for people to be out on the streets and that is why we need services to target certain groups."
Minister Guy Barnett said homelessness is something that calls for everyone to take action.
"Homelessness Week asks all of us- government, businesses, support and accommodation services and the community- to recognise the need to take action to eliminate homelessness," Mr Barnett said.
"It's important to highlight the Tasmanians doing it tough. Every Tasmanian deserves a roof over their heads and safe and secure housing."
Mr Barnett said the government have a 'big vision' as to how to fix the issue of Tasmanians living on the streets, with a long-term plan to create homes.
"The Tasmanian governments plan comes in the form of our $1.5 billion dollar housing package to deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes for Tasmanians in need over the next 10 years," he said.
With a long-term goal in mind Mr Barnett was questioned on how to deal with the immediate problem of people doing it tough.
"We need to address the here and now and preventative action, as well as the long term and we have plans for both," he said.
"We have $36 million invested in the wrap around services for the here and now supporting organisations like City Mission at the front line in terms of supporting vulnerable Tasmanians."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
