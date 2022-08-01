The Examiner
Former Labor senator Shayne Michael Murphy, appears in Launceston Magistrates Court

Updated August 1 2022 - 8:03am, first published 5:00am
Shayne Michael Murphy. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A former Tasmanian Labor Senator appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court, despite being dealt with in the Supreme Court in July, 2021 for the same offences.

