A former Tasmanian Labor Senator appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court, despite being dealt with in the Supreme Court in July, 2021 for the same offences.
Shayne Michael Murphy was unsure as to why his matters were back before the courts and said he wanted to dismiss the case as he had already been charged and convicted of the offence.
Advertisement
Mr Murphy was appearing in court for a number of fishing charges and police prosecutor Jack Fawdry, dismissed all evidence on the charges of selling an unlawfully possessed fish, and possessing abalone for commercial purposes without a licence.
Mr Fawdry, seeked to amend the charge date of unlawfully possessing more than 20 abalone from December 14, 2015 to January 11, 2016 and wanted to change the number of fish from 217 to 31.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said she did not accept the application from Mr Fawdry and said the case would be subject to submissions. When questioned by Ms Cure as to why the case was back before the courts, Mr Fawdry said he would need to receive further instructions on the issue.
Mr Murphy represented himself in court, and said that he had already been charged and convicted with the offence of unlawful possession abalone.
"I did that, I was charged with that in the Supreme court, and I have answered that conviction, I can't be convicted twice," he said.
The matter will be back before the courts for submissions on September 28 at 2.15pm.
In July 2021, Murphy, along with his wife Ruhua (Katy) Liu, were found guilty by a jury by the Supreme Court for trafficking abalone under the Living Marine Resources Management Act 1995, part 264A and were fined more than $67,000.
During the four-day trial the jury heard Mr Murphy packed three boxes of abalone worth a total of $33,945 which Ms Liu took to the depot of Toll Tasmania in Launceston on December 14, 2015.
Toll Tasmania employees called police after the lack of documentation for the 186 abalone weighing 37 kilograms made them suspicious.
The consignment was addressed to a Robert Zhang who shared facilities with a company called Ash Brothers Seafood in Melbourne.
In a police interview Mr Murphy conceded that he expected to be "looked after down the track" for the abalone.
The jury heard that Mr Murphy and Ms Liu were formerly partners in a seafood business in Mowbray called Tasmania Seafood Market which collapsed in 2013.
In sentencing, Justice Robert Pearce said the possession of such a high number of abalone was unlawful and thereby amounted to trafficking and that the facts presented during the trial were not contentious.
Advertisement
Justice Pearce said the amount of abalone did not suggest high-level trafficking or illegal gain, and that the commercial value of the abalone was "probably less" than the deemed value.
Justice Pearce said the sentence reflected the seriousness of the offence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.