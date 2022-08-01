The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Siggins, Colin Garland's monster goals haul gets votes in TSL

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLID FORM: Sam Siggins kicked nine goals for Lauderdale against Glenorchy in their TSL match-up. Picture: Neil Richardson

Sam Siggins is the player to beat after the Lauderdale utility maintained his lead at the top of the player of the year award.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.