Sam Siggins is the player to beat after the Lauderdale utility maintained his lead at the top of the player of the year award.
The former Adelaide Crow had a strong performance in the Southern Bombers' win over Glenorchy by 85 points.
Siggins kicked nine goals in comparison to the Magpies' six to be the star player on the day. The 28-year-old was joined by Nat Franklin (two votes) and Allen Christensen (one vote) in a Lauderdale clean sweep.
While Siggins keeps his spot at the top of the table, he is five votes clear of Launceston's Jobi Harper in second.
Marcus Gardner's all-round performance against North Launceston was recognised with three votes. The Tigers' star was everywhere with two goals, 18 disposals, seven marks and 26 hit-outs in the 26-point win.
The win has the Tigers clear in second spot by two games with Glenorchy, Launceston and Lauderdale to finish the season. Eddie Cole (two votes) and Elijah Reardon (one vote) also got votes for the Tigers.
Colin Garland's 10-goal haul was enough to see the former Melbourne Demon get three votes for Clarence's win over North Hobart. Sam Green (two votes) and Luke Swinton (one vote) were also recognised.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
