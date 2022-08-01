A man who overtook an unmarked police vehicle while driving 16km/h over the speed limit, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Daniel Luke Hemsley, a 33-year-old man, pleaded guilty to a number of driving charges, including driving over the speed limit, driving while suspended, using an unregistered motor vehicle, and using a motor vehicle with no premium cover.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said on Friday, February 18 at about 1.30pm, Hemsley overtook an unmarked police vehicle south of Epping Forest and was driving 126km/h in a 110 zone.
Mr Fawdry said police spoke to Hemsley after he pulled into his driveway and said police checks revealed that he was suspended from driving, and that his registration had expired in January.
"He was unaware it was unregistered and was in the process of purchasing it from his father," Mr Fawdry said.
Hemsley represented himself in court and said he knew he was suspended from driving at the time of the offence.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined Hemsley $200 on top of his court levy fee of $90. Convictions were recorded.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
