The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Daniel Luke Hemsley pleads guilty to speeding at Epping Forest

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
August 1 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man fined for overtaking cop car. FILE PICTURE

A man who overtook an unmarked police vehicle while driving 16km/h over the speed limit, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.