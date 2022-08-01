Advertisement
Scott Brunton has won his eighth consecutive Tasmanian trainers' premiership after having a three-month suspension set aside by the Racing Appeal Board.
Brunton incurred the suspension and a $3000 fine over the positive arsenic swab returned by his horse Kuroset at Elwick in June last year.
In a case that stretched for 411 days from the date of the race, the Appeal Board last week dismissed the trainer's appeal against his conviction.
However it ruled that his three-month suspension would be wholly suspended for two years on condition he does not breach the prohibited substance rules again in that period.
Had the suspension remained in place, Brunton would have been ineligible for the 2021-22 trainers' award under Tasracing policy.
Any participant suspended for two months or more is not eligible for any award for that particular season.
A Tasracing spokesman said on Monday that as Brunton would not be serving any immediate suspension it did not impact on his premiership win.
The spokesman said the matter would be revisited if he breached the conditions of the suspended sentence.
Brunton has had five positive arsenic swabs since 2015.
The first two incurred no penalty, the third a $5000 fine and the fourth a $7000 fine.
The Appeal Board acknowledged that he had taken steps to modify his property to reduce the risk of arsenic contamination of his horses.
However it said that it was unable to conclude that he had given the matter 'sufficient priority' over the past six years.
"It is noted that the appellant indicated he had spent $30,000 addressing the issue at the time of the inquiry ... but (that) is extremely modest in the context of his other race-related expenditure and likely turnover."
The need for a penalty that encouraged Brunton to take further steps to improve his property was 'very prominent in this case', the board said.
However it said the actual imposition of a suspension, in the circumstances, exceeded what was necessary 'in order to mark out the seriousness of the breach'.
Scott Brunton won the first of his eight premierships as a solo trainer in 2014-15, after winning the previous five in partnership with his father David.
David Brunton also won two premierships when training solo in 2005-06 and 2006-07, giving the family 15 titles in total.
Scott Brunton trained 74 winners from 552 starters in 2021-22 at a strike-rate of 13.4 per cent and his horses earned $2,013,700 in stakemoney.
It was his third highest winning tally. He trained 96 winners in 2016-17 and 94 in 2020-21.
Codi Jordan won the jockeys' premiership with 61 wins to join Bev Buckingham, Craig Newitt and Bruce Macdonald as the only apprentices to claim the title in the past 40 years.
Final tables -
TRAINERS: S Brunton 74 wins, A Trinder 57, G Stevenson 41, B Campbell 38, J Blacker 30, L, D & T Wells 27, S Carr 22, J Luttrell 18, S Gandy 17, C Thompson 16.
JOCKEYS: C Jordan 61 wins, S Carr 54, E Byrne Burke 46, B McCoull 43, D Pires 41, T Johnstone 33, A Darmanin 33, T Baker 29, C Baker 29, I Toker 27.
Promising apprentice Chloe Wells took another step along the comeback trail when she rode in four trials at Elwick on Monday morning.
Wells, 21, hasn't ridden in a race since breaking her leg in a fall from Gee Gee Devonboy at Spreyton on June 20 last year.
She had won her third race earlier in the day on Sizzkye at only her 27th ride.
Wells won a trial on Gee Gee True Story and finished second on her other three rides.
The trial session also marked the start of a new training partnership between Tanya Hanson and her nephew and former leading apprentice Kyle Maskiell.
Leading reinsman Mark Yole had a mixed bag at Mowbray on Sunday night.
He produced a top drive to win on Ifbutzandmaybes but was suspended for two meetings for causing interference on Diamonds N Cash in the fast-class race.
Stewards found that Yole allowed the former Victorian to shift down the track nearing the first turn when not clear of Be Major Threat who was checked and broke.
They said his 'very good record' was taken into account when assessing penalty.
Diamonds N Cash went on to run a bold race at his Tasmanian debut, sitting in the death and hitting the front in the home straight, only to be collared late by Sunny Sanz.
The winner was smothered up on the pegs by Gareth Rattray and saved for a late run.
He got into the clear approaching the home turn, came four wide and finished off strongly to record his 15th win in 31 starts.
Charlie Castles took driving honours at the meeting with a treble and in the process brought up his 50th career win.
Castles won on Aussie Rock and Gethomeroy for trainer Leigh Rand and Kens Chips for Bevan Thomas.
Mitch Ford moved to within four wins of the lead on the drivers' premiership with a double of Iylac Pakaria and Young Rooster.
Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson has two horses nominated for Ballarat on Friday.
Ubriaco is in a $40,000 heat of the Synthetic Middle Distance Series, a benchmark 70 over 1400m, and Tennessee Beach is in a $37,500 fillies and mares maiden over 1100m.
Scott Brunton has Bond Street Beau, who ran a handy fifth to The Nephew in the Tasmanian Derby, accepted for a $37,500 maiden over 1400m at Geelong on Wednesday with Craig Newitt to ride.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
