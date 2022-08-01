In the early afternoon on Friday, a fierce battle was being waged in Birmingham city centre.
The bells of St Martin in the Bullring were letting rip, chiming out across the CBD from the church's unique position surrounded by the thriving commercial district.
However, also giving it plenty were the multitude of building sites which occupy every unclaimed space throughout a city which, despite dating as far back as 8000 BC, appears to be in a permanent state of still being built.
It was mortal combat. Neither party was giving an inch, or 2.54 centimetres, even if few of the countless preoccupied shoppers seemed to notice the assault on their ears.
It was also a perfect metaphor for the host city of the 22nd Commonwealth Games.
The capital of the English Midlands is equally proud of both its history and its opportunity to become the third English host of the Games.
However, situated as much at the heart of the industrial revolution as it is at the heart of the country, Birmingham has never claimed to be England's prettiest city and, as such, is constantly rebuilding itself, hence the monster truck wars in excavator form.
The prospect of hosting the biggest event in its history has prompted Birmingham into a commendable job of dressing itself up.
Cosmetic touches abound with hanging baskets of flowers filling countless colourless corners and even adorning the obligatory concrete anti-tank barriers now required along busy shopping malls to keep out deranged terrorists.
In the delightful district of Brindleyplace, where derelict buildings alongside polluted canals have been transformed into boutique bars and delux accommodation alongside polluted canals, a team of council workers could be observed beautifying an overgrown roundabout at the convergence of three canals, each wearing the requisite life jacket as they washed down the structure and planted ever more flower pots.
Throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, heavy industry ruled the Black Country - a name acquired for all the choking smoke emitted by its factories.
Birmingham became known as the City of a Thousand Trades and the Workshop of the World, characterised by rapid development and urban migration.
Its most famous location - the Bullring - was established and named in the 12th century having been used for bull-baiting.
None of which particularly inspires images of beauty or charm.
The narrative of the two-and-a-half hour opening ceremony set out to "explore the rich and diverse history, culture and identity of Birmingham and the West Midlands". Harsh critics would question how they filled the remaining two-and-a-quarter hours but that would be unfair on a region which put its money on the table when Durban put theirs back in the bank.
The Commonwealth Games cop a lot of stick, not least in the US where few have heard of them and fewer still have any idea what they are. But they remain the third largest multi-sport event on the planet.
One million people have visited Birmingham for the Games - doubling the population - and one billion watched the opening ceremony.
With 72 nations competing, the city teems with people in frighteningly-coloured clothing bearing names like Rwanda, Bahamas, Grenada, Botswana or Deliveroo, wherever that is.
This is a time of much celebration in England.
In addition to the country hosting the Games for a third time, it is staging the Women's European Football Championships - a fact considerably enhanced by the host nation's storming path into Sunday's final - is commemorating the 10-year anniversary of the London Olympics and all right-thinking members of society are savouring the long overdue departure of partying Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Sadly, a large shadow obscured the city's moment in the spotlight in the form of massive untimely nationwide rail strikes - a fact appropriately acknowledged by the opening ceremony featuring a huge traffic jam in Union Jack colours.
Fortunately, and hopefully in an omen for the city's future, St Martin's triumphed in the deafening audio duel, the bells outlasting the bulldozers to herald an opening ceremony just hours away.
Aside from Duran Duran criminally overlooking their greatest hits and wearing outfits loud enough to drown out Birmingham's building sites, that ceremony and the subsequent Games thus far have totally justified the city's right to host.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
