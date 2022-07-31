Woman charged over Wynyard wounding

A 41-year-old woman has been charged with wounding following an incident at Wynyard on Sunday.
Tasmania Police said about 12.10am on Sunday police and emergency services were called to the scene, in response to a report of a 43-year-old man with head injuries.
"The man was conveyed to the North West Regional Hospital, where he was treated for several lacerations to his head," they said.
"It will be alleged the man was struck to the head with multiple bottles."
Police said the 41-year-old woman was arrested shortly after.
"She remained in police custody overnight and has since been charged."
The woman was granted conditional bail and will appear before the court.
The police said the people involved were known to each other, and that there was no threat to the wider community.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast.
