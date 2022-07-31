Woman charged over Wynyard wounding

The Examiner
Woman charged following wounding at Wynyard on Sunday morning

By Meg Whitfield
Updated July 31 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:02am
A 41-year-old woman has been charged with wounding following an incident at Wynyard on Sunday.

