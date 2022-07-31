The Tasmania Devils ensured the Calder Cannons would leave the Apple Isle without the taste of victory after the home side converted their fast start.
Tasmania delivered Calder a fifth loss in succession as they rant out winners 17.11 (113) to 4.6 (30). The result boosted the Devils' record to 9-3 with five wins in their last six games to be second on the table.
The fast start was critical for the home side as Lachie Cowan led the way with the North Launceston product finding plenty of the ball. After 31 disposals in the Devils' upset win over Gippsland last weekend, the Tasmanian co-captain provided plenty of impetus to help his side go forward.
Their dominance of possession saw the Devils open up a four-goal lead at the opening break with Calder going without a goal
Clarence's Josh Curtis made his debut for the Devils at Twin Ovals in place of Beau Nash as the Devils did not miss a beat in front of home support.
The second term had similarities to the opening quarter with the Devils suffocating Calder's attacking options forward of the ball. The Tasmanian's two-way running was on show with their midfielders willingness to transition into defence a key factor in Calder's inability to cultivate attacking chances.
The Devils' lead grew to 59 points by the main break as their players enjoyed multiple chances at goal. North Hobart's Will Splann had two by the main break while there where seven other individual goal-kickers to highlight the Devils' dominance.
Luke Nicholson grew into the game and had a pivotal influence as his running ability shone the longer the game went on. Nicholson had two goals by the third term while Jack Callinan and Colby McKercher added their second majors in that quarter after Calder scored their first goal.
After being beaten for much of the day, Calder added some respectability to the scoreboard with three goals in the final term which was equal to the Devils' goals output for the quarter.
Splann finished with four goals for the day while Cowan, Nicholson and Oscar Van Dam were among the Devils' best players.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
