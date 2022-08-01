The Examiner
Jo Palmer and business stakeholders off to NZ for business opportunity

Nikita McGuire
Updated August 1 2022 - 2:01am, first published 12:00am
Minister crosses the Tasman Sea to promote businesses

A number of Tasmanian business delegates have joined with primary industries minister Jo Palmer on a trip to showcase what the state has to offer in New Zealand.

