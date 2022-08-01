Minister crosses the Tasman Sea to promote businesses

A number of Tasmanian business delegates have joined with primary industries minister Jo Palmer on a trip to showcase what the state has to offer in New Zealand.
"New Zealand is already one of our most important trading partners, with annual exports valued at over $100 million," she said.
"The trade mission will further identify opportunities [...] for our future economic growth including advanced manufacturing, defence, food, agribusiness, energy, tourism, and of course our world-class primary industries."
Kristy Booth-Lark from Killara Distillery said the trip would be a great opportunity to expand her business overseas.
"I'm looking to link up with people that I can do business with here and export my products over to NZ and share the products I make with international consumers," she said.
The trip is an initiative of the New Zealand Integrated Trade Strategy, which Ms Palmer said was key to meeting federal government's overall international trade target of $15 billion by 2050.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
