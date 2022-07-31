The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Under His Eye gets under punters' guard at Elwick

GM
By Greg Mansfield
July 31 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING TEAM: Troy Baker won his second race on Under His Eye when the outsider of a four-horse field scored at Elwick on Sunday.
Trainer Bianca Heenan and Nathan Ford with Mowbray 2YO winner Iylac Pakaria. Pictures: Stacey Lear
Driver Charlie Castles had an early double after wins on stablemates Aussie Rock and Gethomeroy.

Advertisement

Ad

A horse bought primarily to teach his son to ride gave dual-code trainer Adrian Duggan an upset winner at Elwick on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.