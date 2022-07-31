Advertisement
A horse bought primarily to teach his son to ride gave dual-code trainer Adrian Duggan an upset winner at Elwick on Sunday.
Under His Eye was sent out at $16 in a four-horse field in the Class 1 Handicap but led all the way to beat hot favourite Nina Carmella ($1.70) and second favourite Gaudi Girl ($3.50).
Duggan admitted after the race that he thought his best hope was to run second.
"I thought the favourite would win but you see upsets like that so often in small fields," the trainer said.
"My only positives (before the race) were that I thought he would lead and he had blinkers on for the first time since I've had him."
Duggan said jockey Troy Baker suggested the drop back in distance from 1390m to 1200m would suit the five-year-old.
"Troy also rode him to his previous win so he knows the horse and knows he likes to jump (in front) and be allowed to bowl," the trainer said.
"A couple of times we've tried to sit him up but he can get a bit too strong."
Duggan bought Under His Eye from Victoria where he was prepared by Genevieve Browne, wife of leading harness trainer Michael Stanley.
"I contacted Mick a while back and asked him if he had a suitable horse for me," Duggan explained.
"I wanted one on which my son Jacob could learn to ride.
"He said this bloke would be perfect because he was an absolute gentleman and a pleasure to be around."
Jacob Duggan, 16, now rides trackwork for trainer Siggy Carr while also driving in harness races.
"He doesn't want to be a jockey because weight will get the better of him," Duggan said.
"After he's finished working for Siggy, he helps with the harness horses at home."
Nina Carmella's 3/4 length defeat ended a frustrating day of near-misses for Victorian trainer Tony Romeo.
His only other runner, Smokin' Hard ($13 into $5.50), was beaten a nose by Sunset Gun in the Benchmark 62 Handicap.
Advertisement
The judge couldn't separate another Victorian visitor, King Aviator, and Alpine Blast in the other Class 1 Handicap and the stewards weren't inclined to do so either.
After a dead-heat was declared, the ride of King Aviator, Jarrod Lorensini, lodged a protest against Alpine Blast (Siggy Carr) for interference in the home straight.
Although Alpine Blast did shift out, it was very close to the finish line and stewards ruled it did not affect the result.
It was Carr's only win in the saddle but she did train a winner earlier in the day when Anonymous Source defied a a remarkable late betting drift to take out the 1600m Maiden.
Anonymous Source opened favourite but got out to start at $8 with tab.com.au.
The former Ciaron Maher-trained three-year-old jumped from a wide gate but apprentice Chelsea Baker got him into a nice position one-out and one-back before taking the lead at the top of the straight.
Advertisement
He then held on to score by a half length from plunge horse Chi Mazel ($3.60 to $2.25 fav).
Baker went on to complete a double on the Scott Brunton-trained Sir Simon in the Benchmark 76 Handicap.
In a messy race, the veteran grey showed his trademark grit to get home by 3/4 length over Jeremiah with Ivoryman the same margin away third, giving Brunton the trifecta.
Longford trainer Paul Hill was successful with his only runner at the meeting when lightly-raced rising five-year-old Another Prediction scored at long odds in the 1100m Maiden.
The mare was having her first start since a close fourth at Mowbray in March.
She was Hill's first winner for the 2021-22 season that ended on Sunday but he had only 24 runners.
Advertisement
Brighton trainer Bianca Heenan could claim nearly all the credit after first-starter Iylac Pakaria scored an impressive win in the $12,000 Launceston Belmont at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Heenan not only owns and trains the filly, she also bred her.
The daughter of Betting Line is the second foal of Glamour Art and is a half-sister to Iylac Beach who has won seven of his 20 starts.
Heenan did get some help from reinsman Mitch Ford who drove the $2.10 favourite like she was the best horse in the race.
Ford eased early to sit fourth in a single file before easing into the one-out line at the 600m.
Iylac Pakaria had to come four wide on the home turn but was cruising and she shot away to score by 12m.
Advertisement
Ford gave another patient display to bring up an early double on the Ben Yole-trained Young Rooster in the Rating 60-74 Pace.
He sat one-out and four-back before gradually improving his position and getting into the clear at the top of the straight.
Like Ford's first winner, Young Rooster ($4 to $3.40) quickly put paid to his rivals and went on to a comfortable 5m win.
Spreyton trainer Leigh Rand took only two horses to the meeting and went home with a winning double that never really looked in doubt.
Aussie Rock ($2.80 fav) led from barrier two in the Rating 55-59 Pace and cruised over the 1680m trip in 1:58.5 to score by 3m.
Stablemate Gethomeroy ($3.30 fav) was an even easier winner of the 3YO Pace but not in the same fashion.
Advertisement
After driver Charlie Castles had taken him back to near-last from a wide draw, the gelding worked into the race over last lap to hit the front turning for home.
He then cleared out to score by 10m.
Gethomeroy was having his first start for eight months and it was his first win but he showed enormous potential at the trials last year.
He won a trial by 25m at Mowbray in October going 1:56.5.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.