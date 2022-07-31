It was a cold day with a chilly breeze but community members still braved the wintery day to help plant 5000 trees for The Big Plant.
By the last day, and National Tree Day on Sunday, July 31, over 3100 plants had already been put into the ground, many by the smaller hands in the community, Tamar NRM Big Plant co-ordinator Trish Haeusler said.
Community members took time out of their weekend to plant as many trees as they could at the Launceston Waste Centre.
Susan Peacock brought her children Lachlan, 7 and Ella, 5 along with her own mum, Cathy Hurst.
"We want to make a difference in our own community," she said.
In the span of half an hour they had already planted 6 trees.
Another family at the site was Karin Fiedler with her daughters Amelia, 10 and Larissa, 8.
The work at the Launceston Waste Centre was keeping up with the tradition of the volunteer work they had done in in Victoria and the family wanted to continue the revegetation work while now living in Tasmania.
Jordan Funke is a teacher at Brooks High School and wanted to spend her Sunday helping her community.
"I love nature," she said.
Ms Funke said she had already managed to plant 30 trees by mid-morning.
While her schools wasn't involved in The Big Plant this year, she hoped to get them involved next year.
Any remaining plants will be planted by City of Launceston council workers.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
