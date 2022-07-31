The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Waste Centre saw community members come together and get dirty for The Big Plant

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 31 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIG DEEP: Karin Fiedler with her daughters Amelia, 10 and Larissa, 8 at The Big Plant on National Tree day. Picture: Alison Foletta

It was a cold day with a chilly breeze but community members still braved the wintery day to help plant 5000 trees for The Big Plant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.