Jake Templeton has made sure the Apple Isle continues to have a strong influence on Australia's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games.
The Tasmanian claimed the bronze medal in the S13 50m freestyle for vision-impaired swimmers with a time of 24.47 to finish behind behind Canadian winner Nicolas Turbide (24.32) and Scotland's Stephen Clegg (24.33).
Advertisement
The 27-year-old, who hails from Devonport, secured the podium placing in a strong field which contained three Australians, including Templeton.
Templeton's international return in Birmingham concludes four years between wearing the green and gold for the Tasmanian.
Templeton endured a hectic schedule in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics but missed out on repeating the feat in the Tokyo iteration despite meeting the qualifying time.
"It's been really hard. In 2019 I missed out on the world champs by 0.3 of a second and last year I actually qualified for the Paralympic Games but I wasn't chosen, so it's been four years since I've been on an international team," he said.
"It does feel like I belong here and I suppose it shows putting a bronze medal on the board."
Instead of sulking over a missed opportunity, the former former Nixon Street Primary School and St Brendan Shaw College student used the Tokyo snub to fuel his Birmingham ambitions.
"To motivate me I like to look backwards and forwards. I like to look back at the things that were a bit of heartbreak and then look forward to moments like tonight when I just want to win a medal," he said.
"I'd like to win a gold, but to win a bronze is amazing. I like to use both those things to keep me grounded and I knew that I wasn't done yet so I had a bit of a vengeance and something to prove."
While Templeton is based in Queensland, the 2022 bronze medallist has not forgotten his Tasmanian roots.
"I've got to keep up with Ariarne [Titmus] as the other Tassie swimmer so I've got my work cut out for me there. I think I'm the only para swimmer on the team from Tassie so to fly a few flags there is pretty cool," Templeton said.
"I know Arnie of course because I train with her occasionally back in Tassie but I know there's a lot of other Tassie athletes here and it was actually pretty cool to see Eddie Ockenden being named flag bearer, that was pretty awesome. I was telling all my swimming mates: 'He's Tassie'."
Rebecca Van Asch and the Australian women's fours missed out on the chance to defend their 2018 Gold Coast gold medal after finishing third in their pool following defeat to Scotland.
Jake Birtwhistle will be part of the Australian mixed relay triathlon team as the 27-year-old looks to repeat his heroics from the 2018 Games which netted the event's inaugural gold medal. The Launceston-born former under-23 world champion placed fourth in the individual triathlon.
"Obviously we've had a lot of success in the past, highlighted by the last Commonwealth Games, so we're really looking forward to be able to go back and hopefully be able to recreate that result," he said.
Advertisement
"We'll be ready to back up again on Sunday and hopefully get another medal."
There's plenty of other Tasmanians in action at the Games with Georgia Baker, Josh Duffy, Hayden Armstrong and Erica Burleigh all vying for medals.
Duffy will be in the second heat of the men's 15 kilometre scratch race as he looks to earn an individual Games honour after being part of Australia's bronze medal-winning team pursuit.
Georgia Baker will be part of the women's 25 kilometre points race final. The 27-year-old was part of Australia's women's team pursuit team which claimed gold.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.