Local election governance preparations

Every three months City of Launceston council are presented with a progress report on the Annual Plan Actions.
Two areas in regards to the council's strategic priority of being a "progressive leader" were stated as 100 per cent complete.
This included the action to "continue to support the long-term recovery of the municipal area in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The council's long term financial plan was revised to address a "balanced approach to addressing the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic without placing undue financial stress on Launceston taxpayers."
The other was to provide information and advice to perspective councillor candidates and support the Tasmanian Electoral Commission in delivering the election.
The council will run candidate information sessions leading up to the election, and council officers will liaise with the TEC on an ongoing basis top provide support.
Several other actions were considered complete including a rolling program of community engagement through 'Tomorrow Together', the implementation of the outcomes from the City Prom review, the review of Horizon 2021 economic development plan.
The same council meeting saw the 2022 Local Government Elections Care Taker Policy passed.
This looks at what the care taker policy will look like over the local government election period and enable council to continue to maintain operations.
The policy also gives clear guideline for conduct for the mayor, deputy mayor, councillors as well as employees.
This included functions not to be exercised, such as council approving or renewing any policies, plans or reports, normal business of council to continue such as meetings and development applications and requirements of councillors during campaigning during this period.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
