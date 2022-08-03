In honour of the work done by primary schools around Launceston for NAIDOC Week 2022, the Art Galley in Albert Park have launched the annual ArtStart.
This annual exhibition curates the work from K-6 schools which reflects the theme from NAIDOC Week 2022 - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
The exhibition was put together by QVMAG Aboriginal learning facilitator Vicki West and curated by three Ravenswood Primary school pupils; Charlee Johnson, Scarlett Viney and Indie Maynard.
Ms West said she had two days to put the exhibit together and was blown away by the work from the schools. She said there were over 100 pieces submitted.
"We went through the works and they selected what they thought worked, and then we went back through and made sure they really liked the works," she said.
The exhibition was an important reflection of the voices of young people and their hopes for the future, Ms West said.
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the relationship between council and the Aboriginal community was slow and steady work.
"We want to continue to work in our relationship with them and that's something we have been doing for quite some years and will continue to do and it's something important for our community," he said.
The exhibition is open at the Art Gallery at Royal Park until September 30.
Entry is free.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
