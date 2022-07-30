Leaders have failed the Tamar Estuary

TEER publishes a report card on the health of the ecosystem every two years, and the Launceston to Legana zone has been in poor health for the entire 16 years of reporting. The Tamar Estuary doesn't need another plan, complete with boardwalks to cover up the problem and no timelines or goals. What it and the community demand is action - and one way that can be undertaken is to provide a governance model with real teeth. One that can lobby for funding from all levels of government and can start investigating programs such as site-specific dredging to widen the channel.