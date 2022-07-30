Leaders have failed the Tamar Estuary

Issues facing the longest estuary in Tasmania have graced the pages of The Examiner for decades. There has been plan after plan after plan, with glossy brochures proclaiming the healthy future of the estuary and promising a fix to the build-up of sediment exacerbated by human intervention.
The community has been crying out for literal years for a fix to the poor environmental health of the estuary, after years of raw sewage spilling into the river.
As former MLC and Launceston mayor Ivan Dean put it - it's not something you would see in a third-world country.
Political leaders of all colours are to blame for the lack of action on the estuary; a Legislative Council committee inquiry from 2009 recommended a new governance model.
But here we are in 2022 and the only governance model in place is the Tamar Estuary Management Taskforce - a group of stakeholders who don't have the regulatory power to lobby or take action.
In 2009, the Labor Party was in government in Tasmania and so it's not fair to lump it on the shoulders of the incumbent government. There have been successive failures to act from politicians from all levels and all parties.
The Tamar Estuary is a quagmire - it's in poor ecosystem health and has been since the establishment of the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers program, run in collaboration with NRM North.
TEER publishes a report card on the health of the ecosystem every two years, and the Launceston to Legana zone has been in poor health for the entire 16 years of reporting. The Tamar Estuary doesn't need another plan, complete with boardwalks to cover up the problem and no timelines or goals. What it and the community demand is action - and one way that can be undertaken is to provide a governance model with real teeth. One that can lobby for funding from all levels of government and can start investigating programs such as site-specific dredging to widen the channel.
There is a blueprint for courageous political action on the environment and we can look no further than across the ditch.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern ran on a platform of environmental management, promising to restore New Zealand's polluted rivers to being swimmable again.
She has revolutionised water management and has made the hard decisions for industry, but the right ones for the environment. Enough talk on the Tamar - this is a project that will pay dividends not only now but for future generations, we can no longer sit back and hope the problem solves itself.
