South Hobart ensured the title race remained well and truly alive in the women's super league as they travelled to and conquered Launceston United's Birch Avenue fortress.
The visitors inflicted the home side's first loss of the season as they put six goals past the ladder-leaders in a faultless display.
South Hobart's Bonnie Davies enjoyed dream service from Madison Chambers off the wing. Chambers' two inch-perfect crosses were put away past Jazlin Venn before Davies pounced on a defensive mistake for her hat-trick in just over 30 minutes of play.
When Chambers joined the party with a quick-fire brace before Eve Swain's near-post finish capped the result.
"We were well-beaten today, South Hobart were fantastic," Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton said.
"We'll re-group, analyse and welcome back some key players next week."
Riverside Olympic's hearts were broken by Kingborough Lions who walked away from Windsor Park with a 1-0 win.
The home side were defensively resolute for much of the fixture as they appeared to be on track to grind out a point against third-placed Kingborough. After an hour of play, those dreams were shattered when Alfred Hess controlled Olympic's defensive clearance and lashed a volley past a helpless Dan Nash.
Launceston City's good run of winning form was ended by South Hobart as the visitors left with a 2-1 victory.
Albert Amankwaa scored for the home side but the visitors put away two good moves to secure the points.
Abbie Chugg put on a masterclass for Northern Rangers' women's side as they ran out 8-0 winners against Devonport.
Onlookers at the NTCA Ground were dazzled as Chugg notched four goals in the rout with Moana Chamberlin notching a hat-trick and Zara Daniel finding the net.
The Rangers' men's side were not quite as lucky but were equally entertaining with a 3-3 draw against the Strikers. Jonny Burk, Bryley Jordan and Wes Chugg ensured the Rangers would take a point from the fixture.
Launceston City claimed a 3-1 win over Somerset in the men's Northern Championship fixture. It was a double delight for the Devils as their women's side swept aside Somerset 4-1.
Victoria Zawko scored a first-half brace in an impressive display to be a thorn in Somerset's side across the 90 minutes while Annique Ellis and Eleanor Lyall also chimed in with goals before the break.
Launceston City women's coach Richard Reilly reserved special praise for newcomer Lucy Smith in her first senior game.
"The main highlight was seeing Lucy Smith play her first senior women's game, she's an up-and-coming player through the club's advancement program," he said.
Launceston United women's side fell to a 3-0 defeat to Burnie. United's men marked their weekend with a win against Burnie United 2-1 in a tough battle but Walter De Silva and Aidan Rigby both scored to ensure Launceston claimed another win.
"A good win against hard opposition in Burnie, I am just happy with my players and for everything the club is doing," Launceston United's Fernando Munoz said.
Riverside's men's outfit lost 2-0 to Ulverstone while the women were also beaten by the North-West Coast side in the earlier fixture of the day.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
