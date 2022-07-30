South Launceston's ascension up the premier division table continued as they accounted for George Town 15.12 (102) 8.14 (62).
In front of their home supporters, the Bulldogs clinched their third win in a row which puts them above the Saints in fourth place with their finals destiny firmly in their hands ahead of their final game next weekend.
Advertisement
The Saints looked to be reading to sermon to South's chances at half-time as they held an 11-point lead. George Town had led at both breaks with only inaccuracy preventing a greater lead given they had created 16 scoring shots to 10.
Something short of divine intervention, or sage advice from South coach Anthony Taylor, seemed to spark the Bulldogs in the third term.
They found their groove and won more contests across the ground to get the ball going forward as they added five goals to two for the lead at the final change.
Another six goals followed for the Bulldogs as they shared the spoils with Jade Child (three goals), Leigh Harding, Grant Holt, Jordan Tepper and Bart McCulloch all kicking multiple goals in the 40-point win.
Shaun Muller kicked four goals for the Saints while Scott Muller and Angus Jefferies featured in their best players.
Bracknell cemented their status as the competition's top side as they proved too good for Rocherlea 13.16 (94) to 7.9 (51).
As the Redlegs remembered their 1962, 1982 and 1992 premierships, the 2022 iteration took a step towards making their own legacy with an emphatic second-half display.
Rocherlea look liked curtailing the celebrations as they roared back into the game by the main break on the back of a four goal to one term to be four points adrift.
Bracknell turned the screws after the half-time break, and tackled the Tigers into submission allowing only two more goals from the visitors while piling on eight of their own to secure the win.
"Really happy with today's efforts to be two points up at half-time and to really get to work after that was pleasing," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"Rocherlea are a great side so I was really happy with our guys' attitude."
Goodluck kicked four goals while Jack Dyer, Sam Borlini, Shaun McCrossen and Sam Goodluck were Bracknell's best.
OTHER NEWS: Bracknell remember incredible era of success
Josh Holton kicked three for the Tigers with Kurt Burling and Joshua Ponting joined him in Rocherlea's best players.
Scottsdale remained in the hunt for finals with a strong win over Deloraine to complete the Roo double 12.8 (80) to 8.5 (53).
Advertisement
The Magpies swooped from the opening bounce at Roo Park but truly put their stamp on the game in the second quarter. The visitors grew their six-point lead to 32 at the main break as they kept the Roos goalless and kicked four of their own.
Deloraine came back in the final term with a four goal to two effort to cut the Magpies' lead but it mattered little as Scottsdale flew out of Roo Park with their seventh win of the year.
Matthew Taylor was dominant in attack with five goals while Mitchell Bennett, Bryton Mullins and Elliot Tyson featured in the Magpies' best players.
Jordan Loone kicked three goals for the Roos while Lochie Dornauf, Ward Rakei and Callum Smith were among Deloraine's best players.
Longford delivered a convincing display against Hillwood in a result which will go a long way to cement the competition's top three sides.
Armed with the competition's best defence prior to the game, Longford underlined their defensive might by keeping the Sharks to 35 points in the 12.10 (82) to 5.5 (35) win.
Advertisement
Luke Murfitt-Cowen starred with six goals for the Tigers while James Gillow and Liam Davies were in their best players.
Archie Wilkinson kicked three goals for Hillwood.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.