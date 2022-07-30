Security issues at Launceston Airport lead to flight delays

A downed security scanner at Launceston Airport left passengers in long queues during a busy Friday night rush.
One of the airport's security scanners was being serviced, meaning droves of passengers were forced to line up to pass through a single security checkpoint.
The hold-up was exacerbated by a busy queue of flights waiting to take off on Friday evening.
By Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Launceston Airport said the lengthy queues on Friday afternoon had lasted for around 45 minutes and caused delays to some flights.
"We sincerely apologise to passengers who were impacted. We are working on bringing the security scanner back into service as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
According to one Launceston resident who braved the queues on Friday afternoon, it took them almost two hours to get through security.
Despite calling it a "total palava", the individual said all staff and passengers were being "calm and friendly".
"Patience is needed this weekend if they are still on one scanner," they added.
A post to the airport's social media on Friday suggested passengers should arrive earlier than usual to combat the queue at security.
The airport faced similar capacity issues earlier this month.
During the usually busy school holiday period, airport staff were urging passengers to arrive early or use other forms of transport as car parking spaces were in short supply.
